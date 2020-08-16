Child Falls From Window at El Cajon Apartment

Share This Article:

A child fell from a second-story window Sunday at an apartment in El Cajon, authorities said.

The child was taken to the hospital after the fall, which happened in the 200 block of Van Houten Avenue, according to Heartland Fire & Rescue.

No further information was immediately released on the child’s age or condition.

According to an OnSceneTV report, the child was a 2-year-old boy who had been playing on the couch in the family’s apartment when he fell through the window screen and landed on the bushes below. He was transported to Rady Children’s Hospital with unknown injuries. Firefighters at the scene said hitting the bush was a lucky, as it broke much of the impact of the fall.

— City News Service and staff reports

