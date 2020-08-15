Teen Boy Hospitalized After Gang Shooting in Normal Heights

Share This Article:

A 17-year-old boy was hospitalized Saturday morning with non-life-threatening wounds he sustained in a shooting in Normal Heights.

The teen was with a group of people in the east alley of 4300 36th Street, near El Cajon Boulevard, at 11:35 p.m. Friday, when gunshots were heard and everyone started to run away, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The victim was shot and fell to the ground. His brother put him in a car and drove him to a hospital, Heims said.

A description of the shooter and motive for the shooting were not immediately disclosed.

Gang detectives were investigating the shooting.

— City News Service

