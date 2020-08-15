DUI Checkpoint in San Marcos Nets 1 Arrest, 4 Vehicles Impounded

Share This Article:

One person was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs at a DUI checkpoint in San Marcos, authorities said this morning.

The checkpoint was located in the 800 block of West San Marcos Boulevard, according to Deputy Yvan Rogers of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

In addition to the one arrest, four vehicles were impounded, one for being driven by an unlicensed driver, another for the driver not having a license in their possession, a third for a driver driving with a suspended license and the fourth for a registered owner allowing an unlicensed driver to drive their vehicle, Rogers said.

A total of 1,958 vehicles passed through the checkpoint with 705 stopped and 39 sent to a secondary checkpoint, where drivers were evaluated, Rogers said.

Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

–City News Service

