Driver Arrested for Alleged DUI at Chula Vista Checkpoint

One person was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol at a DUI checkpoint in Chula Vista, authorities said Saturday.

The Chula Vista Police Department’s Traffic Unit conducted a checkpoint Friday in the 300 block of East H Street between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m., according to Officer Oscar Miranda.

Eight drivers of 991 vehicles screened faced field sobriety tests, Miranda said. Eight suspected unlicensed or suspended license citations were issued and six vehicles were impounded.

–City News Service

