Share This Article:

A 69-year-old man was hospitalized Saturday morning with a broken leg he sustained in a hit-and-run crash in the Teralta West neighborhood.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The pedestrian was crossing northbound at the intersection of Orange and Central avenues at 10:15 p.m. Friday when a vehicle driving east on Orange Avenue turned north onto Central Avenue and struck the man, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The vehicle backed up after the crash, then drove away west on Orange Avenue, Heims said.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, Heims said.

The suspect vehicle was described as a light-colored, 4-door sedan, possibly a Pontiac G6 or similar vehicle. A description of the driver was not available.

— City News Service

69-Year-Old Pedestrian Injured in Hit-and-Run Crash in Teralta West was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: