69-Year-Old Pedestrian Injured in Hit-and-Run Crash in Teralta West

A 69-year-old man was hospitalized Saturday morning with a broken leg he sustained in a hit-and-run crash in the Teralta West neighborhood.
The pedestrian was crossing northbound at the intersection of Orange and Central avenues at 10:15 p.m. Friday when a vehicle driving east on Orange Avenue turned north onto Central Avenue and struck the man, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.
The vehicle backed up after the crash, then drove away west on Orange Avenue, Heims said.
The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, Heims said.
The suspect vehicle was described as a light-colored, 4-door sedan, possibly a Pontiac G6 or similar vehicle. A description of the driver was not available.
— City News Service
