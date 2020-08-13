Man Wounded in Drive-Up Shooting at Trolley Station in East Village

Share This Article:

Police Thursday were searching for a gunman who wounded a man in a shooting at a trolley station in the East Village neighborhood.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday on Broadway between 11th Avenue and Park Boulevard, San Diego Police Officer John Buttle said.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was at the trolley station when a gray sedan pulled up and a man in the passenger seat got out, fired one shot and got back in the car, which fled eastbound on Broadway, Buttle said. A car matching the suspect vehicle’s description was later located and impounded for evidence.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to his left torso, which was not believed to be life-threatening, the officer said.

The suspect was described as a 5-foot-7 Black man, about 140 pounds, wearing blue sweatpants.

— City News Service

