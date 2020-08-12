Share This Article:

A man’s body was discovered during a welfare check Tuesday at a home in La Mesa prompting an investigation by San Diego County Sheriff’s Department homicide detectives.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The discovery was made just after 1 p.m. in the 4400 block of Carmen Drive in the unincorporated area near Chula Vista, according to sheriff’s Lt. Thomas Seiver.

The investigation at the scene was expected to take several hours, Seiver said.

The man’s name was not released.

Anyone with information about the man’s death was asked to call 858-285-6330 or 858-565-5200. Anonymous tips can be left at San Diego County Crime Stoppers, 888-580- 8477.

— City News Service

Body Discovered in La Mesa Home Prompts Homicide Investigation was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: