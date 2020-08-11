Border Busts Yield $61M of Seized Narcotics and Marijuana

Share This Article:

More than $61 million worth of narcotics and marijuana has been seized by US Customs and Border Protection agents at the Otay Mesa and Calexico ports of entry over the past few days, the agency said Tuesday.

Friday morning, officers intercepted what was listed as a shipment of cactus at the Otay Mesa facility. Hidden among the cactus pads were 590 packages of methamphetamine – about 688 pounds total – with an estimated street value of $1.5 million, CBP said.

Later that day, agents inspecting a tractor-trailer discovered 7 tons of marijuana in 622 tape-wrapped packages stuffed into was supposed to be boxes of limes. Agents said the street value of the marijuana was estimated to be more than $60 million.

Sunday afternoon at the Calexico facility, a 35-year-old citizen of the United States was arrested after drug-sniffing dogs alerted officers to narcotics in the vehicle. An inspection found an estimated $125,000 worth of fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine inside a spare tire of the white Ford F-150 the man was driving.

— Staff report

