19-Year-Old Man Dies in Rollover Crash Near San Marcos School

A young man was killed in a solo-vehicle rollover crash down an embankment near a San Marcos school, authorities said Tuesday.

The crash was reported around 6:40 p.m. Monday on Schoolhouse Way, east of Elfin Forest Road near San Elijo Middle School, San Diego County Sheriff‘s Sgt. Charles Morreale said.

Investigators determined a 19-year-old man was driving a Chevrolet pickup southbound on Schoolhouse Way at high speed when he lost control of the truck, struck a curb and the vehicle overturned down an embankment, Morreale said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, the sergeant said. The young man’s name was withheld pending family notification.

— City News Service

