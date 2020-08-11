19-Year-Old Man Dies in Rollover Crash Near San Marcos School

A young man was killed in a solo-vehicle rollover crash down an embankment near a San Marcos school, authorities said Tuesday.
The crash was reported around 6:40 p.m. Monday on Schoolhouse Way, east of Elfin Forest Road near San Elijo Middle School, San Diego County Sheriff‘s Sgt. Charles Morreale said.
Investigators determined a 19-year-old man was driving a Chevrolet pickup southbound on Schoolhouse Way at high speed when he lost control of the truck, struck a curb and the vehicle overturned down an embankment, Morreale said.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, the sergeant said. The young man’s name was withheld pending family notification.
— City News Service
