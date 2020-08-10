Woman Shot in Mountain View Neighborhood, Suspect Crashes Vehicle on I-805

Share This Article:

A woman was shot Monday morning in the Mountain View neighborhood and police were searching for the gunman, who apparently abandoned his getaway vehicle after crashing it on Interstate 805 near Chula Vista.

Dispatchers received a report shortly before 7:10 a.m. that a woman had been shot on South 39th Street near Logan Avenue, San Diego police Officer Scott Lockwood.

The woman, whose name and age was not immediately available, was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries of unspecified severity, Lockwood said.

Investigators learned that the suspect drove off in a gray vehicle, then the California Highway Patrol notified police that a vehicle matching that description had crashed at the southbound Interstate 805 connector to eastbound state Route 54 shortly before 7:20 a.m., the officer said.

No description of the suspect was immediately available.

–City News Service

