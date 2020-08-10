Police Officer Shoots Attacking Dog in Colina Del Sol

San Diego Police cruiser
A San Diego Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A police officer shot a dog that attacked her Monday while she was responding to a domestic violence call in a Colina Del Sol-area neighborhood.

The law enforcement shooting in the 4200 block of 50th Street took place shortly before 3:30 p.m., according to San Diego police.

Medics took the officer to a hospital for treatment of a dog bite.

It was unclear if the wounded animal survived, Officer John Buttle said.

No other injuries were reported.

— City News Service

August 10th, 2020

