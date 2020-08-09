Woman Arrested in Man’s Stabbing Death in Spring Valley

Share This Article:

A man who was fatally stabbed Friday in Spring Valley was identified Sunday, and a woman was arrested on suspicion of his murder.

Manuel Castro, 41, was identified by the Medical Examiner’s Office, which conducted an autopsy Sunday, according to Homicide Lt. Thomas Seiver of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. The preliminary cause of death was a stab wound to the chest.

The victim’s family has been notified of his death, Seiver said.

Castro lived at the apartment in the 3500 block of James Circle with his girlfriend, Anielka Arbizu, 37, who was found at the scene when deputies responded at 11:40 p.m. Friday after reports of a stabbing.

Homicide detectives arrested Arbizu on Sunday and booked her into the Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility on one count of murder, Seiver said.

Paramedics rushed Castro to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival. Arbizu was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other suspects are outstanding and homicide detectives continued to investigate, Seiver said.

— City News Service

