Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Crash Into Tree in Bay Ho

A man was seriously injured Sunday when he crashed his motorcycle into a large tree in the Bay Ho neighborhood, police said.
The crash happened at 9:19 a.m. when the 52-year-old motorcyclist was riding westbound on Balboa Avenue approaching the on-ramp to Morena Boulevard, according to San Diego Police Officer Dino Delimitros.
“He failed to negotiate the on-ramp safely and left the roadway,” the officer said. “He crashed his motorcycle into a large tree.”
The rider suffered a fractured femur, tibia and fibula, Delimitros said. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.
The SDPD’s Traffic Division is investigating the accident.
— City News Service
