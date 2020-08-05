Elderly Pedestrian Seriously Injured in Multi-Vehicle Accident in La Jolla

Share This Article:

A 77-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured Tuesday afternoon by a pickup truck that was involved in a collision with another vehicle in La Jolla.

The collision occurred at 3:23 p.m. in the intersection of La Jolla Boulevard and Nautilus Street, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

A 76-year-old man drove his Toyota Prius through a red light and broadsided a Ford F150, which was driven by a 63-year-old man and had entered the intersection on a green light, Heims said.

The Ford rotated and struck the pedestrian on the southwest corner of Nautilus Street and La Jolla Boulevard, according to Heims.

The pedestrian sustained a fracture in his left leg and other serious injuries, Heims said. The Toyota driver sustained a minor cut on his face, and the Ford driver was not injured.

The San Diego Police Department’s Traffic Division is investigating the crash, but drugs or alcohol are not suspected, according to Heims.

— City News Service

