SUV Hits Tree in National City, Overturns, Lands On Trolley Tracks

An SUV hit a tree on the right shoulder of northbound Interstate 5 at Mile of Cars Way Sunday and overturned onto the trolley tracks, authorities said.

The crash happened at 7:27 a.m. when the driver of a white Toyota 4Runner was seen swerving in and out of traffic lanes until he hit a tree and the SUV landed on its roof on the tracks, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver was seen out of the SUV and bleeding, the CHP said. His condition was not immediately known.

The SUV was removed from the tracks at 8:31 a.m.

–City News Service

