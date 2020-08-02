Share This Article:

Police are looking for answers in the case of a 49-year-old man who was shot following an argument outside a Mountain View liquor store late Saturday night.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The incident occurred in the 3600 block of Ocean View Boulevard at 11 p.m., according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

After exiting the store, the victim had a verbal tussle with a group of men, police said.

He was shot at multiple times while driving away and was hit in the right shoulder by a bullet.

The victim made it to National City and the police were called.

He was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

San Diego Police Southeastern Division Detectives are now investigating, but have not released suspect descriptions.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Southeastern Division at 619-527-3500 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-580-TIPS (8477).

— City News Service

Man Shot After Argument Outside Liquor Store in Mountain View was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: