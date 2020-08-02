Share This Article:

Two men were found dead in the water Sunday in Ocean Beach near an overturned panga boat, authorities said.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The boat was found near Brighton Avenue at about 4 a.m., according to a U.S. Border Patrol spokesman.

The San Diego Police Department and lifeguards responded to the scene and discovered the capsized boat along with two men in the water.

Local Emergency Medical Services said the men were dead.

The Border Patrol also found six life vests scattered along the beach and personal effects in the boat. Nobody else was found in the area.

The U.S. Coast Guard led in the search for survivors, but suspended the search of the surrounding areas at about 9:30 a.m., the Border Patrol said.

The Coast Guard was asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Joint Harbor Operations Center at 619-278-7031.

— City News Service

2 Bodies Recovered After Panga Boat Overturns Near Ocean Beach was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: