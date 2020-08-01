CHP Reports 1 Dead in Motorcycle Collision near Escondido

Share This Article:

A person died Saturday in a traffic collision involving a motorcycle and an SUV near Escondido.

The crash happened at 4 p.m. Saturday on Birch Avenue and Bear Valley Parkway in an unincorporated area outside Escondido, the California Highway Patrol said.

An Acura MDX SUV and a motorcycle collided, killing one person, the CHP said. It was not immediately known whether the victim was on the motorcycle or in the SUV.

The accident forced the closure of northbound Bear Valley at Idaho Avenue. Traffic on southbound Bear Valley was being diverted to Birch, the CHP said.

–City News Service

