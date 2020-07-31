Investigators Seek Brown Kia Soul in I-15 Hit-and-Run That Injured Motorcyclist

Share This Article:

A hit-and-run collision early Friday on Interstate 15 in North County left a motorcyclist severely injured.

A Murrieta man, 44, rode southbound through Escondido when a small brown SUV-like vehicle alongside him veered into his lane. The motorist struck the 2014 Yamaha north of state Route 78 around 6:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The impact sent the motorcyclist tumbling onto the roadway, but the other vehicle continued and left the area, said CHP public-affairs Officer Mark Latulippe.

Medics took the victim to Palomar Medical Center for treatment of major, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Witness statements and vehicle parts recovered from the freeway indicate the suspect vehicle was a 2014 model or newer Kia Soul. It sustained driver’s side damage, including a sheared side mirror, Latulippe said.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run driver or vehicle should call the CHP at 858-560-0474.

– City News Service

