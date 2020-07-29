Share This Article:

Search warrants served Tuesday at five illegal marijuana dispensaries in Chula Vista, Lakeside and Spring Valley resulted in the arrests of six people on a variety of charges and the seizure of $1.1 million and 3,000 pounds of marijuana and other drugs.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department served the warrants at the dispensaries, as well as at homes in Jamul and San Diego and at a storage facility in Spring Valley, according to Sgt. Zheath Sanchez.

The warrants followed “numerous community complaints related to unlicensed and illegal dispensaries, some located in residential neighborhoods and near local schools,” Sanchez said.

Taken into custody were:

Samir Shoshani, 34, of Jamul and Iisin Mikha, 28, of Michigan, for allegedly operating a drug house.

Melanie Garcia, 20, of Las Vegas for allegedly operating a drug house.

Brandon Ceja, 23, of San Diego, for being a felon allegedly in possession of a firearm.

Ariel Brown, 23, of Chula Vista, for alleged possession of metal knuckles and possession of marijuana for sale.

Faith Ford, 22, of San Diego for alleged possession of marijuana for sale.

In addition to the marijuana, deputies seized marijuana edibles, concentrated cannabis, suspected Psilocybin mushrooms, and 20 firearms, including three semi-automatic rifles, Sanchez said.

Two of the illegal dispensaries were located in Spring Valley, one in the 9900 block of Dolores Street and the other in 9500 block of Kenwood Drive.

Two others were located in Lakeside, in the 8500 block of Winter Gardens Boulevard and the 900 block of Greenfield Drive in Lakeside.

The fifth illegal dispensary was located in Chula Vista in the 300 block of Palomar Street.

— City News Service

Deputies Raid 5 Unlicensed Marijuana Dispensaries, Seize $1.1 Million in Cash was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: