Chula Vista Police Ask Help Finding Murder Suspect Raymond Lynde, 28

Authorities reached out to the public Wednesday for help in finding a parolee-at-large suspected of fatally stabbing another man during an argument in a residential neighborhood near Otay Valley Regional Park.

Police say Raymond Lynde, 28, knifed 23-year-old Ariel Burquez outside an apartment building in the 200 block of Rancho Drive in Chula Vista on the evening of July 18.

Officers responding to a report of an assault in the area at about 10:15 p.m. found Burquez suffering from multiple stab wounds, said Lt. Dan Peak. Despite efforts by the patrol personnel and paramedics to save his life, the victim died at the scene.

“The reason for the argument and motive for the stabbing remains unknown,” Peak said.

Anyone with knowledge of the whereabouts of Lynde, who is on parole in connection with an unrelated criminal case, is urged to consider him armed and dangerous and asked to notify Chula Vista police at 619-691-5151.

— City News Service

