Share This Article:

The driver of a work truck hit a fire hydrant in a Point Loma neighborhood early Sunday morning then fled the scene, leaving behind a geyser of water that flooded streets.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The incident took place just before 6 a.m. Sunday on the 2800 block of Emerson Street at the entrance to H&M Landing and Point Loma Seafoods, according to a report by OnSceneTV. Apparently, the impact from the truck, marked with a “Highway Specialties” company logo and loaded with work equipment knocked the fire hydrant from its base. He then drove off as water flooded the streets in front of the sportfishing docks.

It took a public works crew more than a half hour to get the situation under control and shut off the water.

According to OnSceneTV, the San Diego Harbor Police are investigating the incident as a hit and run.

— Staff report

Streets Flood as Hit and Run Driver Knocks Over Fire Hydrant in Point Loma was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: