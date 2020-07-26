Streets Flood as Hit and Run Driver Knocks Over Fire Hydrant in Point Loma

Fire hydrant flood
First responders struggled to get water turned off after a hit and run driver knocked over a fire hydrant in Point Loma. Photo via OnSceneTV.

The driver of a work truck hit a fire hydrant in a Point Loma neighborhood early Sunday morning then fled the scene, leaving behind a geyser of water that flooded streets.

Suspect vehicle
Authorities believe the driver of this work truck is responsible for knocking over a Point Loma fire hydrant then leaving the scene. Photo via OnSceneTV.

The incident took place just before 6 a.m. Sunday on the 2800 block of Emerson Street at the entrance to H&M Landing and Point Loma Seafoods, according to a report by OnSceneTV. Apparently, the impact from the truck, marked with a “Highway Specialties” company logo and loaded with work equipment knocked the fire hydrant from its base. He then drove off as water flooded the streets in front of the sportfishing docks.

It took a public works crew more than a half hour to get the situation under control and shut off the water.

According to OnSceneTV, the San Diego Harbor Police are investigating the incident as a hit and run.

— Staff report

