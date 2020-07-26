Man Struck and Killed Running Across Route 94 in Oak Park

Share This Article:

A man running across Route 94 in the Oak Park area of San Diego was struck and killed early Sunday morning.

The unidentified victim died at the scene after being struck by a Dodge van just after midnight. The driver of the van was non injured.

The California Highway Patrol closed the westbound lanes of the freeway at Kelton Road for approximately one hour while the fatal accident was investigated.

— From Staff and Wire Reports

