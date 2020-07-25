Firefighters Rescue Trapped Motorist in Overturned Vehicle in Fallbrook

Ambulance
Ambulance. Photo Credit: Scott Sanchez on Wikimedia Commons

North County Fire rescued a motorist who had been trapped in a vehicle Saturday after it overturned in the northern end of Fallbrook, authorities said.

The accident happened at 5 p.m. when the vehicle overturned on Vista del Rio east of Willow Glen Road, North County Fire officials said.

Firefighters pulled one person from the vehicle. The victim was then transported to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido.

–City News Service

