Carlsbad Police Arrest 2 Suspects After 18-Year-Old Man Dies in Shooting

Carlsbad Police arrested two suspects after an 18-year-old man was shot to death Thursday night in the courtyard of an apartment complex.

Police and paramedics were called to the 2300 block of Caringa Way at 7:26 p.m. after a report that a person was shot and needed medical assistance.

Arriving officers began to administer life-saving measures, and paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives later arrested a 16-year-old girl on suspicion of manslaughter and a 19-year-old man on suspicion of felony child endangerment. The older suspect was identified as Gerardo Gonzales of San Marcos.

The identity of the victim will be released following investigation by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

