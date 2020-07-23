Sheriff’s Deputy, Ex-Santana Baseball Star, Held on Suspicion of Child Molestation

Share This Article:

A San Diego County Sheriff‘s deputy who once starred for Santana High School in baseball and football was behind bars Thursday on suspicion of a series of child molestation charges in Chula Vista.

Jaylen Devon Fleer, 27, was arrested by Chula Vista Police and booked into the Vista Detention Facility early Wednesday evening on suspicion of 15 felony charges, including lewd acts with a person 14 or 15 years old, luring a minor for purposes of committing a sex offense and oral copulation with a person under age 16, according to jail records.

He was being held without bail pending arraignment, tentatively scheduled for July 31.

Chula Vista police identified Fleer as a correctional deputy in the sheriff’s department and said the alleged crimes were not connected with his position as a deputy.

Officers arrested Fleer, 27, on Wednesday following a nearly 4-month-long investigation, said CVPD Lt. Dan Peak.

The District Attorney’s Office released a two-sentence statement: “This case is under review. Charges will be announced at the scheduled arraignment.”

Fleer graduated from Santana in Santee in 2011, where he also pitched for the San Diego Storm, and later played for Grossmont College. At 18, he was 6-foot-4 and 180 pounds. His booking dimensions Wednesday were 6-4, 220 pounds.

The case came to light April 9, when San Diego County Crime Stoppers received tips regarding an unidentified man who allegedly engaged in sex acts with a juvenile, according to Peak.

“Investigators were able to identify the suspect and also determine that there were two additional underage victims,” the lieutenant said, adding that the alleged offenses “had no nexus to (Fleer’s) employment.”

— From Staff and Wire Reports

