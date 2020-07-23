Man Killed, Second Man Wounded During Fight in University Heights

Share This Article:

Homicide detectives were investigating a predawn fight that left a 56-year-old man dead and a 22-year-old man wounded Thursday at a University Heights apartment complex.

Dispatchers received a call shortly before 3:50 a.m. from a woman who reported hearing an argument and the sounds of a possible fight inside her neighbor’s apartment at a complex on Howard Avenue between Alabama and Mississippi streets, San Diego Police Lt. Matt Dobbs said.

The caller told dispatchers the fight escalated and she eventually saw a man “covered in blood” exit the apartment, Dobbs said. She and her son then went to check on their neighbor and found the 56-year-old man on the ground with apparent trauma to his upper body.

Paramedics responded, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, the lieutenant said. The man’s name was withheld pending family notification.

As medics were tending to the victim, a 22-year-old man approached them “covered in blood” and asked for medical help, Dobbs said. That man was taken to a hospital for treatment of several “sharp force injuries,” which were not believed to be life-threatening.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and were in the process of interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence.

It was not immediately clear if the two men knew each other, but investigators do not believe any suspects are at large, Dobbs said.

Updated at 11 a.m. July 23, 2020

— City News Service

