Share This Article:

Authorities reached out to the public Tuesday for help in identifying an arsonist who set a predawn weekend fire that caused an estimated $32,000 worth of property damage in Little Italy.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The man, who was shirtless and appeared to be in his mid-20s to early 30s, set a commercial garbage bin ablaze next to Mona Lisa Italian Foods in the 2000 block of India Street at about 3:45 a.m. Saturday, according to the San Diego Metro Arson Strike Team.

The flames spread to a nearby delivery van and the building housing the restaurant before firefighters were able to bring them under control.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the perpetrator, described as a stocky, balding and unshaven man with a large vertical tattoo along the right side of his ribcage. At the time of the fire, he was wearing tight-fitting jeans and dark-colored loafers.

Anyone who might be able to help investigators track down the arsonist was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

— City News Service

Police Seek Help Finding Man Suspected of Torching Mona Lisa Foods in Little Italy was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: