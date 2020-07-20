Pedestrian Seriously Injured by Amtrak Train in Del Mar Over Weekend

Posted by on in | 8 Views
Share This Article:
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmail
Amtrak Sufliner in Del Mar
An Amtrak Surfliner heads south along the Del Mar bluffs. Courtesy SANDAG

A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured by an Amtrak train on the bluffs in Del Mar over the weekend, authorities confirmed Monday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution

The accident was reported at 2:50 p.m. Saturday near 8th Street and Stratford Court, according to San Diego County Sheriff‘s Deputy Monica Ramirez of the Transit Enforcement Unit.

“The pedestrian sustained serious injuries and was transported to the hospital,” Ramirez said.

No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the sheriff’s non-emergency line at 858-565-5200.

— Staff and Wire Reports

Pedestrian Seriously Injured by Amtrak Train in Del Mar Over Weekend was last modified: July 20th, 2020 by Chris Jennewein

Follow Us:
Facebooktwitterrss