Pedestrian Seriously Injured by Amtrak Train in Del Mar Over Weekend

A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured by an Amtrak train on the bluffs in Del Mar over the weekend, authorities confirmed Monday.
Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution
The accident was reported at 2:50 p.m. Saturday near 8th Street and Stratford Court, according to San Diego County Sheriff‘s Deputy Monica Ramirez of the Transit Enforcement Unit.
“The pedestrian sustained serious injuries and was transported to the hospital,” Ramirez said.
No further information was immediately available.
Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the sheriff’s non-emergency line at 858-565-5200.
— Staff and Wire Reports
>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click hereFollow Us: