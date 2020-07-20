Chula Vista Police Shoot, Kill Attempted Murder Suspect After Carjacking and Chase

Share This Article:

Chula Vista Police fatally shot a 33-year-old man wanted on suspicion of attempted murder after he carjacked a driver and led officers on a pursuit that ended near Southwestern College.

The shooting in the happened around 5:20 p.m. Monday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, which was assisting in the road chase.

The man, identified by police as David Angulo, had a warrant out for his arrest in connection with a June 4 attempted killing in Chula Vista, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported. Angulo was also wanted on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with a June 22 shooting in Chula Vista and was a person of interest in an attempted homicide shooting in San Diego.

The events that lead to the fatal shooting Monday began when a fugitive task force team monitoring Angulo witnessed him carjacking a driver around 5:20 p.m. in the area of Main Street and Maxwell Road, police said.

When officers tried to stop the stolen blue pickup, Angulo took off.

The roughly 10-minute chase ended outside a house on Rutgers Avenue at Otay Lakes Road when Angulo lost control and hit another vehicle, causing it to flip onto its side, police said. The driver of that vehicle was taken to a hospital.

Following the crash, Angulo fled with a gun in his hand, the Union Tribune reported. Officers then got out of their police vehicles and the shooting unfolded, during which Angulo allegedly shot at officers and at least three officers returned fire.

Angulo was pronounced dead at the scene and no officers were injured during the confrontation.

Updated at 5:45 a.m., Tuesday, July 21, 2020

— City News Service

