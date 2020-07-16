San Diego Man Gets 15 Years for Mailing Meth, Having Counterfeit Credit Cards

Share This Article:

A San Diego man who mailed more than four pounds of pure methamphetamine to Guam inside stuffed animals and had more than 500 counterfeit credit cards in his possession was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Daniel Wayne Gorman, 33, pleaded guilty to sending four packages from a Jamul post office in 2016, each containing a stuffed animal filled with methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The packages were mailed under the alias “Daniel German” and were intercepted in Barrigada, Guam, prosecutors said.

He was sentenced Monday to 10 years for his plea to distribution of methamphetamine and five years for possession of counterfeit access devices stemming from fake credit cards and driver’s licenses discovered at his home during a 2018 police search.

Investigators found more than 500 counterfeit cards, along with “multiple fake Florida driver’s licenses bearing the defendant’s photograph but the personal identifying information of others,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Many of the credit cards also bore the names of real individuals who were not Gorman, prosecutors said.

