Suspicious Fire Damages Baptist Church in Barrio Logan

A fire at a San Diego church early Sunday morning has been flagged as suspicious by arson investigators.

Firefighters responded just after 12:32 a.m. and discovered the side of Calvary Baptist Church, in the 1900 block of Kearney Avenue, in flames.

San Diego’s Metro Arson Strike Team was soon dispatched to the scene, according to Sgt. Clinton Leisz, a watch commander at the San Diego Police Department headquarters.

The team was also looking into another suspicious fire earlier in the night, nearby in the 2000 block of Julian Avenue.

Calvary was previously an African American church, but according to its website, is transitioning to a multicultural faith community under the leadership of pastor Emanuel Whipple, Sr.

Officers remained on scene as of 1:30 a.m., Leisz said.

The arson team was formed in 1980 to handle suspicious fires and situations involving explosive devices, authorities said.

— City News Service

