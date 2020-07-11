Woman Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on I-5 in Del Mar

Wreckage of the car along Interstate 5
The wreckage of the car on the embankment in Del Mar. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A woman was killed Saturday morning when her car hit a semi-truck on Interstate 5 and then careened down an embankment.

The accident occurred around 2:15 a.m. on the northbound freeway south of Via De La Valle in Del Mar. The woman was extricated from the wreckage and transported to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The crash left the car’s engine block on the freeway, causing a second crash involving an AMR ambulance, though no one in that vehicle was injured, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue.

Traffic was stopped for over an hour.

Authorities had not released the name of the victim as of Saturday night.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

Updated at 9:05 p.m., Saturday, July 11, 2020

— From Staff and Wire Reports

