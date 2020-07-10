Skateboarder Struck, Seriously Injured by Hit-and-Run Driver in National City

A hit-and-run driver struck and seriously injured a skateboarder in National City early Friday morning, police said.
The crash was reported around 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of East Fifth Street and Palm Avenue, according to National City police.
10News reported a man was skateboarding with friends when he was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound.
The victim was taken to UC San Diego Medial Center for treatment of a serious head injury, according to the news station.
No detailed description of the vehicle or its driver were immediately available.
–City News Service
