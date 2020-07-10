Share This Article:

A man was fatally struck on Interstate 5 in Encinitas when he apparently ran away from his car after crashing on the highway, authorities said Friday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Dispatchers received reports around 10 p.m. Thursday that a man in a small black vehicle had been driving erratically before crashing on southbound I-5 south of La Costa Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Following the crash, witnesses reported seeing the man get out of the car and start running through southbound lanes, the CHP reported. A few minutes after 10 p.m., a vehicle heading southbound struck the man, whose name and age were not immediately available.

CHP officers requested personnel from the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office around 10:40 p.m. Thursday.

No details about the vehicle that struck the man, or its driver, were immediately available.

Authorities shut down the two right lanes of southbound I-5 south of La Costa Avenue for the crash investigation. They were reopened shortly after midnight.

— City News Service

Man Struck, Killed Running Across I-5 After Crashing His Car was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: