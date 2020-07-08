Share This Article:

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers used an X-ray scanner to apprehended three migrants who were hidden in a freight train arriving from Mexico.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The incident occurred at the downtown Calexico port of entry on Tuesday morning when CBP officers scanned the train using an X-ray imaging system and noticed an anomaly on two covered hopper cars.

CBP officers searched the rail cars and discovered a 23-year-old male and a 24-year-old female on the first car, and a 46-year-old male on the second car.

“There are serious risks when people utilize confined spaces in trains,” said Officer in Charge Sergio Beltran. “The weather here in the Imperial Valley can be dangerous since temperatures rise above 100 degrees.”

The three were people were returned to Mexico.

CBP Uses X-Ray Scanning to Spot 3 Migrants in Rail Cars at Calexico was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: