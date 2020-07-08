Auto-Theft Suspect Leads Lengthy North County Pursuit

Share This Article:

An auto theft suspect led authorities on a nearly hourlong road chase from Oceanside to the Rainbow area Wednesday in a stolen truck before a tire-flattening spike strip put an end to his bid to evade arrest.

The pursuit began shortly after 10 a.m., when a helicopter crew with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department began following the silver Chevrolet pickup, which was the subject of a be-on-the-lookout alert, said Glen Twyman, a lieutenant with the regional law enforcement agency.

The airborne crew and deputies in unmarked vehicles tailed the truck, which had been reported stolen in Riverside County, into San Marcos on Twin Oaks Valley Road and other streets, Twyman said.

Marked sheriff’s patrol vehicles soon joined in the chase, which continued on into the unincorporated Hidden Meadows community near Escondido and eventually onto northbound Interstate 15.

In the area of East Mission Road in Fallbrook, the truck ran over a spike strip laid out in its path by officers. Though at least one tire on the truck had been flattened by the device, the suspect kept fleeing for a short time before finally pulling to a stop on the freeway and surrendering just before 11 a.m., Twyman said.

The arrestee’s name was not immediately available.

–City News Service

