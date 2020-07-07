Missing Spring Valley Woman, 19, Located Unharmed

Share This Article:

A 19-year-old eastern San Diego County woman who went missing two months ago was located unharmed Tuesday, authorities said.

Christalyne Suyat of Spring Valley contacted the Sheriff’s Department Tuesday morning to report that she was safe, according to the regional law enforcement agency, which on Monday issued a flier asking the public to keep an eye out for her.

Suyat’s family had not seen her since May 7. During her absence, she was believed to be staying somewhere between Spring Valley and Chula Vista, sheriff’s officials said.

Authorities did not disclose further details about the case.

