Fight at Convenience Store Leads to Stabbing

A fight between two men at a Fox Canyon-area convenience store escalated Monday into a stabbing that left one of them wounded and the other under arrest.

The fracas inside the 7-Eleven in the 4900 block of University Avenue erupted for unknown reasons about 1:30 p.m., according to San Diego police.

Patrol personnel arrived at the business to find the victim suffering from apparently non-life-threatening wounds and the suspect speeding off in a Nissan sedan, Officer Dino Delimitros said.

After crashing the car into a parked vehicle, the fleeing man led police on a short pursuit before doubling back to the store, where he was taken into custody. The suspect’s name was not immediately available.

— City News Service

