Driver Killed When Pickup Crashes Off I-5 in Barrio Logan

Investigators sought Monday to determine what caused a Barrio Logan-area freeway crash that killed an Orange County man over the Fourth of July weekend.

The 27-year-old Huntington Beach resident was heading south on Interstate 5 about 9:30 p.m. Sunday when the Ford F-150 pickup truck he was driving veered off the roadway and struck a concrete support beam south of Cesar E. Chavez Parkway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver, whose name was withheld pending family notification, died at the scene of the crash, CHP public-affairs Officer Sal Castro said.

— City News Service

