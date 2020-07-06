Driver Killed When Pickup Crashes, Catches Fire Off I-5 in Barrio Logan

Share This Article:

A motorist was killed in a fiery solo vehicle crash off Interstate 5 in the Barrio Logan area, authorities said Monday.

The crash was reported shortly after 9:30 p.m. Sunday on southbound I- 5 near Cesar E. Chavez Parkway, California Highway Patrol Officer Tommy Strickland said.

Investigators determined a pickup truck hit the center divide, then went down an embankment before ending up on a nearby street and catching fire, Strickland said.

The truck’s driver was pronounced dead at the scene, but no details about the victim were immediately available.

The crash shut down the right two lanes near Cesar Chavez Parkway until about 11:45 p.m. Sunday.

–City News Service

