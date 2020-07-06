Dehesa Blaze West of Sycuan Casino Under Control, Cal Fire Says

Share This Article:

A wildfire spread over a grassy hillside in a rural area east of El Cajon Monday afternoon, blackening about 10 open acres but causing no structural damage or injuries.

The blaze dubbed the Sloane Fire erupted for unknown reasons shortly after noon alongside Sloane Canyon Road in the Dehesa community, about a mile west of Sycuan Casino, according to Cal Fire.

Ground crews battled the flames with help from air tankers and helicopters that replenished their water tanks at nearby Sweetwater River, said Thomas Shoots, a fire captain with the state agency.

The blaze, which posed no imminent threats to any developed areas, was under control within two hours, Shoots said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

#SloaneFire near Dehesa [update] Firefighters continue to make good progress on the vegetation fire. pic.twitter.com/5JqMHOcD2I — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 6, 2020

— City News Service

