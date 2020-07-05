Share This Article:

San Diego Police Sunday evening shot and wounded a 25-year-old man in custody who slipped out of handcuffs at police headquarters and grabbed an officer’s back-up gun.

The events happened at 8 p.m., according to Officer John Buttle.

The wounded man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No officers were injured, Buttle said.

It was not clear how many officers fired their weapons, nor how many times the suspect was struck. It was also unclear why the man was in custody.

NBC7 in San Diego reported that several streets near the building, at 1401 Broadway, were blocked off for the investigation.

— City News Service

Suspect Shot, Wounded After Grabbing Officers' Gun in Downtown Headquarters

