Man Arrested After Allegedly Pointing Gun at Family Lighting Fireworks

A man was arrested on suspicion of assault with a firearm after he allegedly pointed a rifle at a family that was setting off fireworks, authorities said Sunday.

Samuel Austin Laurabee, 28, was arrested Saturday night in the 500 block of Woodlawn Avenue, according to Lt. Scott Adkins of the Chula Vista Police Department.

Laurabee allegedly pointed a bolt-action rifle at members of a nearby family who were setting off Fourth of July fireworks, Adkins said.

Laurabee was booked into the San Diego Central Jail, with bail set at $50,000, on one felony charge of assault with a firearm, according to jail records.

He is scheduled for arraignment on July 31.

— City News Service

