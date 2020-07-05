As Temperatures Climb, Hikers Suffering Heat Sickness Rescued in Ramona, Otay

Three people who took ill because of high temperatures were rescued Sunday near Cedar Creek Falls Trailhead in Ramona. Image via Twitter @CalFireSanDiego.

Searing temperatures took a toll on hikers in different parts of the county Sunday, with first responders called to make rescues in Ramona and Otay.

Three people experiencing heat-related health emergencies were rescued from Cedar Creek Falls Trail in Ramona. Cal Fire San Diego posted a message on Twitter just before 2 p.m. Sunday that said the agency was on the scene along with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and Cleveland National Forest authorities making a medical rescue.

One person was evacuated to an awaiting ambulance, and two other people were assessed for heat-related illness, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

About the same time in the southern part of the county, Cal Fire San Diego assisted Border Patrol agents and sheriff’s personnel to make a medical rescue near Otay Mountain Truck Trail and Doghouse Junction in Otay. One person sickened from the high temperature was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Temperatures soared Sunday, with highs in the 90s still being reported in the afternoon.

There were no other details available about the incidents.

— Staff report

