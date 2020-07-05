As Temperatures Climb, Hikers Suffering Heat Sickness Rescued in Ramona, Otay

Share This Article:

Searing temperatures took a toll on hikers in different parts of the county Sunday, with first responders called to make rescues in Ramona and Otay.

Three people experiencing heat-related health emergencies were rescued from Cedar Creek Falls Trail in Ramona. Cal Fire San Diego posted a message on Twitter just before 2 p.m. Sunday that said the agency was on the scene along with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and Cleveland National Forest authorities making a medical rescue.

One person was evacuated to an awaiting ambulance, and two other people were assessed for heat-related illness, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene with @SDSheriff and @ClevelandNF of a medical rescue – heat-related illness – at Cedar Creek Falls Trail in Ramona. #CedarIC pic.twitter.com/vYcxKqH868 — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 5, 2020

About the same time in the southern part of the county, Cal Fire San Diego assisted Border Patrol agents and sheriff’s personnel to make a medical rescue near Otay Mountain Truck Trail and Doghouse Junction in Otay. One person sickened from the high temperature was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene with Border Patrol and @SDSheriff of a medical rescue – heat-related illness – near Otay Mountain Truck Trail and Doghouse Junction in Otay. #OtayIC pic.twitter.com/0zWpGI2Hse — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 5, 2020

Temperatures soared Sunday, with highs in the 90s still being reported in the afternoon.

There were no other details available about the incidents.

— Staff report

