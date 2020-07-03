Authorities: Death-Row Inmate Convicted in South Bay Boys’ Murders Likely Died of Covid-19

Share This Article:

The death-row inmate found guilty of the 1993 deaths of two South Bay boys died Friday in San Quentin State Prison and Covid-19 is believed to be the cause.

Scott Thomas Erskine, 57, is one of the latest two death row inmates to succumb to the illness as San Quentin contends with a serious coronavirus outbreak, according to the Associated Press.

The pandemic has led to about 40% of inmates at San Quentin State Prison being infected, corrections officials said in the report.

Erskine, 57, and Manuel Machado Alvarez, 59, the other inmate, died at hospitals outside the prison, the AP reported.

Erskine remained free for several years, until investigators linked DNA found at the crime scene to him.

He stood accused of molesting and strangling Jonathan Sellers, 9, and Charles Keever, 13. They disappeared on March 27, 1993 after planning to ride their bikes along the Otay River.

Their bodies were found in Palm City two days later.

By 2001, Erskine had been imprisoned for seven years, for rape and other crimes. The DNA discovery led to a trial in 2003. A jury imposed the death penalty a year later.

An Imperial Beach park was dedicated in the boys’ honor in 2012.

Two other death row inmates died in San Quentin in the past week, the AP reported.

Richard Stitely, 71, is believed to have had the virus. Joseph S. Cordova, 75, died Wednesday. Their causes of death have yet to be finalized, according to the AP.

– Staff reports

