Share This Article:

Authorities Thursday publicly identified a 64-year-old man found dead last weekend at the foot of a sea bluff at La Jolla Shores Beach.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

A passersby spotted the body of La Jolla resident David Romney Bourne on an outcropping of rocks under a roughly 75-foot-tall ocean-front cliff off the 1300 block of Coast Walk about 6:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Bourne’s death was ruled an accident.

First reports said the victim was a woman.

— City News Service

La Jolla’s David Bourne ID’d as Accidental Death Victim at Beach Cliff was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: