Authorities Thursday publicly identified a 64-year-old man found dead last weekend at the foot of a sea bluff at La Jolla Shores Beach.
Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution
A passersby spotted the body of La Jolla resident David Romney Bourne on an outcropping of rocks under a roughly 75-foot-tall ocean-front cliff off the 1300 block of Coast Walk about 6:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Bourne’s death was ruled an accident.
First reports said the victim was a woman.
— City News Service
La Jolla’s David Bourne ID’d as Accidental Death Victim at Beach Cliff was last modified: July 2nd, 2020 by
>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click hereFollow Us: