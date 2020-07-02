Gaslamp Slaying Victim ID’d as Canthon Tripplett, 43; Suspect Held

Share This Article:

San Diego police say a 30-year-old man has been booked into County Jail on murder charges after a stabbing in the Gaslamp District, authorities said Thursday.

David Zertuche was arrested, having matched the description of a suspect in the incident about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Fifth Avenue.

The victim was identified as Canthon E. Tripplett, 43, of San Diego.

A police officer was flagged down about a stabbing that morning, and a companion of the injured man was providing first aid when the officer arrived, said police Lt. Andra Brown.

“San Diego Fire-Rescue personnel arrived on scene and continued lifesaving efforts,” Brown said. “The male was transported to a local hospital where he, unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries.”

San Diego police homicide detectives were investigating the incident when they learned the suspect was injured during an altercation with two other males on the east sidewalk of Fifth Avenue, Brown said.

Zertuche is being held without bail and will be arraigned July 31 on first-degree murder and parole violation charges, according to court records.

Anyone with information on this incident was asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

