Apartment Fire in Rancho Bernardo Displaces Family

A Rancho Bernardo apartment fire displaced a family of four Wednesday.

The non-injury blaze in the 18800 block of Caminito Cantilena erupted shortly before 1 p.m., the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department reported.

Firefighters had the flames under control within 15 minutes, according to SDFRD public affairs.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the displaced residents — two adults and two children — arrange for emergency shelter.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

— City News Service

