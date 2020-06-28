A woman’s body was found Sunday on the shoreline below cliffs in La Jolla, police said.
Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution
At 6:40 a.m., someone found the body about 75 feet below the cliffs near Coast Walk, north of Torrey Pines Road, according to Officer Tony Martinez of the San Diego Police Department.
Lifeguards recovered the body, which was taken with a Jet Ski to La Jolla Shores, where they met with officials from the county Medical Examiner’s Office.
There was no additional information on the victim, Martinez said.
— City News Service
Woman Found Dead at Bottom of La Jolla Cliff was last modified: June 28th, 2020 by
>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click hereFollow Us: